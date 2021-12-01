Tuesday, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department served an arrest warrant to a 15-year-old male who was being held at Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center in connection to a shooting that killed two in early November, police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said in a release Wednesday.
The male, who was being held on unrelated charges, faces two counts of first degree murder stemming from a Nov. 2 shooting in which 54-year-old Leroy Law and 20-year-old Darius Cheatom were killed. Police found Law and Cheatom dead in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove just before 12:30 a.m. that morning, Sokolik said.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).