A 13-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to a late-June fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Pueblo, city police announced Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 28, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Mesa Avenue for a car on fire, police said. Witnesses reportedly told police they had heard gunshots before seeing the vehicle ignite.

Officers found a 19-year-old man, identified as Lazarus Vigil, who was observed to have gunshot wounds when taken out of the car. Vigil was taken to a hospital but was pronounced deceased some time later.

Police obtained a warrant and arrested the juvenile suspect on July 27 and booked the suspect into the Pueblo Youth Center.

Due to the age of the suspect, their name will not be released by officials. The shooting was the 13th homicide investigation in Pueblo this year.