The Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday arrested four teenagers in connection with the August shooting death of 32-year-old Gabriel Villanueba, police announced Tuesday.

Investigators arrested Santiago Dominguez and Ali Talib, both 18, on suspicion of second-degree murder. A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old also face murder charges in Villanueba's death, but police did not release the names of the juveniles because of their age.

Talib and Dominguez are being held in the El Paso County jail on a $75,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, respectively, court records show.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that Villanueba was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 19th Street.

Villanueba's death occurred near the future location of the Launchpad Apartments, a proposed 50-unit apartment building designed to house and support homeless young adults ages 18-24.

This is the second homicide in that area in the past year, with the shooting death of 19-year-old Demitri Crockett also taking place in the 900 block of 19th Street in October.