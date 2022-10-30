Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened on northbound Buckley Road at Kent Drive. Officers were called to the scene at 7:16 p.m., according to a police department news release. First responders found a dozen people injured, and transported 11 to area hospitals.
The roadways were closed for an extended period of time while investigators worked to piece together what happened.
Investigators believe a stolen Dodge Journey driven at high-speeds by a 15-year-old hit a Toyota Tacoma as it turned onto East Kent Drive. The Toyota Tacoma's occupants were a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl, and a 6-month-old girl. All four were taken to the hospital — the man and woman with life-threatening injuries.
Eight juveniles were traveling inside the Dodge Journey. They included a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, three 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and the 12-year-old girl who died. The other seven children were taken to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old driver is in custody for an outstanding warrant, the police department's news release said. He is expected to face additional charges for his alleged role in the crash. Police suspect he was impaired while driving, according to the department. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash-camera footage of the incident is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. People providing tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.