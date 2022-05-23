12-year-old injured in shooting at Colorado Springs shopping mall

A 12-year-old bystander was hit by gunfire during a shootout at The Citadel mall Sunday evening, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Officers say the girl, who is expected to survive, was walking by when a group of teens opened fire in the parking lot.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight at the mall food court just after 6 p.m.

One of the juveniles involved in the shootout was hit twice and fled to his mother's house across the street on Delaware Drive, where he called police.

He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and bullet graze on his arm. During the investigation, police discovered that he also had had an unrelated warrant for a homicide. He will be taken into custody once he's discharged from the hospital, according to police.

