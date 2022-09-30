Night Time Police Intervention
Twelve El Paso County residents were arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children, Colorado Springs police announced in a news release Friday. The arrests were part of a summer-long collaborative to identify and arrest child sexual predators.

Among the charges are internet luring of children, sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual assault on a child, soliciting for child prostitution, stalking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The following suspects were arrested by the collaborative, according to the release:

• William Clancy, 40-year-old male, Colorado Springs.

• Brian George, 29-year-old, Colorado Springs.

• Stephen Greisen, 68-year-old male, Monument.

• Kevin Le, 23-year-old male, Fort Carson.

• George Mattorano, 52-year-old male, Black Forest.

• Christopher Murphey, 28-years-old, Colorado Springs.

• Albert Rodriguez, 27-year-old male, El Paso County.

• Christopher Rowand, 44-year-old male, Guadalupe, Texas.

• Thomas Segel, 55-year-old male, Colorado Springs.

• Benjamin Snell, 61-year-old male, Colorado Springs.

• Timothy Tischler, 69-year-old male, Colorado Springs.

• Michael Veil, 38-year-old male, Colorado Springs.

The collaborative was a joint effort by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit alongside Homeland Security Investigations.

