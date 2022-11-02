More than 100 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun were found in a vehicle after Colorado Springs police received a report of a "suspicious circumstance" early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 1:15 a.m., police responded to a convenience store in the 1400 block of West Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City neighborhood and found an adult male "passed out" behind the wheel of his car, police said.

While waking the male, identified as 42-year-old Kyle Biereichel, officers saw several items of drug paraphernalia "in plain view" in the vehicle, including over 100 fentanyl pills, one ounce of meth, "several hundred" dollars, a loaded handgun and several items of "narcotic distribution" materials.

According to court records, Biereichel has been previously convicted of multiple felonies, including fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree drug possession and stalking charges.

Police took Biereichel into custody and booked him into the El Paso County jail, where he is currently held on a $50,000 bond.