Federal law enforcement agencies are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who escaped from the Bent County Jail in late July.

Mark Fox, 46, is wanted for a variety of charges, including escape, obstruction, conspiracy to commit fraud and extortion by use of mail, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Fox is one of four men who apparently tunneled through sheetrock to escape their cell at Bent County Jail, which is southeast of Colorado Springs. Two of the escapees were found in a Las Animas motel suffering from drug overdoses. Those men have been returned to custody. A third was later found dead in Pueblo, also due to a suspected overdose, officials said.

Fox is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 175 pounds and bald, with green eyes and a tattoo on his abdomen and chest. His criminal history goes back to at least 1995 and includes theft, robbery, assault, and a previous escape from the Denver County jail. He should be considered dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Fox’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App.