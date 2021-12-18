Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

One woman has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries and threatening people with a knife Saturday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

At around 1:40 p.m., police went to the 2400 block of East Monument Street in response to a burglary. The victim of the burglary said she saw her neighbor, later identified as Abigail Bowman, exiting the victim's residence. While speaking to the victim, a second victim came forward alleging Bowman had assaulted her and force her way into her home, police said. 

Officials said that police got a call about a person threatening people with a knife in the 2400 block of East Willamette Avenue, as they were speaking with the second victim. Officers went to Willamette, located Bowman and arrested her, police officials said.  

