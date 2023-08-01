A suspect is at large following an armed robbery in east Colorado Springs overnight Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officers with the Stetson Hills Division received reports of a theft in a parking lot near the 5800 block of Constitution Avenue.

The victim told officers they had confronted the suspect, who had allegedly stolen items from the victim. When confronted, the suspect brandished a gun and threatened the victim, according to an online department blotter entry.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived and has not been located.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This article will be updated once more information is received.