One person was stabbed and several people were hit with rocks when a large brawl broke out during a soccer game on Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Two people were arrested in connection with the melee, which reportedly involved about 20 people, police said. The names of the suspects were not released.

Officers responded to a 5:45 p.m. call about a “disturbance that involved rocks being thrown” at a soccer field on Cross Peak View and New Life Drive on the north end of the city. While they were headed to the scene, they received another call reporting that someone had been stabbed.

The stabbing victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told investigators that the fight started when a referee gave a soccer team a “red flag,” which got some spectators upset.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.