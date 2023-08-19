One man has been shot in what the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating as a road rage incident early Friday morning, police said.

According to officials, officers received reports at 1:15 a.m. Friday from the area of North Academy and Briargate Boulevard of shots fired.

Police discovered a man, described to Gazette news affiliate KKTV as 40 or older, who had been shot. Officers told KKTV the man had been shot in the arm or hand.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD has not yet released any suspect information regarding details on the vehicle they’re looking for.

Police are asking anyone carrying information that may help investigators to call 719-444-7000.