One person was shot late Friday night off Constitution Avenue, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Just after 9:30 p.m. police officers got a call for a shooting near the 2200 block of East LaSalle Street. Witnesses said they heard several shots fired in the 2300 block of Constitution, police officials said.
Some of the rounds entered a residence on LaSalle Street, one of which injured an occupant. Police officials say the person shot suffered a minor, non-life threatening injury.
Police are investigating the shooting, according to officials. There is no ongoing threat to the community.