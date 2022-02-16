An employee of a jewelry store shot a suspect in a robbery Wednesday evening off Fillmore Street, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Just before 5:40 p.m., police received a call regarding an incident in the 1100 block of East Fillmore, officials said. Tuesday night, police officials said one theft suspect was shot by an employee. The suspect was later dropped off at a hospital. The person is at the hospital but is in police custody, officials said.
While police said earlier that they had all the individuals involved accounted for, there may one individual outstanding police said in an update.
Police officials did not know what the suspect was attempting to steal.