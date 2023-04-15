One woman was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being injured in an alleged drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Department spokesperson Robert Tornabene.

Police received calls of shots fired just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning on Carmel Drive, near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

Officials said an estimated 20-25 shots were fired in the incident. According to Tornabene, one woman local to the neighborhood was hit by a stray bullet and sent to a nearby hospital.

Tornabene said the woman has no criminal affiliation and has no connection to the incident.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time. No suspect information has been released.