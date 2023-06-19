One person is dead in a suspected homicide in southeast Pueblo, police reported Monday.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department responded to reported shots fired in the 1000 block of East River Street, near its intersection with Iola Street, where officers found one deceased adult male on scene.

The victim has not been identified. Police said its Crime Scene Investigations Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

This is the 10th homicide investigated in Pueblo this year, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact PPD at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.