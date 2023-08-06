Police are investigating a shooting reported in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to department officials.

Starting at about 10:15 p.m., CSPD dispatch began receiving multiple calls about a shooting in the 2000 block of Capulin Drive, near Carmel Drive and Monterey Road, police said. There was no victim at the scene when officers arrived. The department’s Assault and Armed Violent Offender units later responded to continue the investigation.

Some time later, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital and “is currently in critical but stable condition,” officials said.

No suspect information was given, and no arrests were announced.