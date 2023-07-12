One person has been arrested for their alleged part in a series of burglaries in eastern Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officers received reports of multiple burglaries in progress near the 1500 block of Space Center Drive.

Reporting parties told officers the suspect was throwing large rocks through the windows of multiple businesses throughout the area, according to an online blotter entry.

Officer Comstock accompanied by a K-9 unit located the suspect inside one of the nearby businesses, actively committing a burglary. The suspect continued to menace Comstock with a large rock and attempted to flee the scene, officials said.

According to the blotter, Comstock was able to arrest the suspect after deploying his taser amidst a brief struggle.

The suspect, who is unnamed at this time, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer and menacing, officials said.

“Investigating officers believe this suspect may be responsible for additional burglaries on the east side of the city,” the blotter reads, “He had a shopping cart loaded with rocks moving from business to business.”