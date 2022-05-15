Fountain Police Department officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fountain Mesa Road in response to a reported shooting in front of the Kum & Go around 2:30 a.m., Sunday morning.
An adult male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg was transported to a local hospital by the Fountain Fire Department.
Upon arrival to the scene, detectives determined occupants of at least two separate vehicles were involved in the shooting. One vehicle remained on scene while any other vehicles involved left before officers arrived.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information regarding the incident will be added when it becomes available.