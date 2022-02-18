night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
A man was injured in an early morning shooting Friday in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, and police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The department's Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.

"It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community," police said in a report.

