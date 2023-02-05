Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe that the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision, may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.

One of the victims died after being rushed to a hospital, and the other victims were being treated for "varying levels of injuries," Mynatt said.

A shelter-in-place order covering most of the subdivision was issued shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Residents were advised to make sure their homes were secure and to stay away from doors and windows. The order was lifted about an hour later.

Sheriff’s deputies cordoned off more than a block as investigators collected evidence and canvassed for potential witnesses. The block was likely to be closed for most of Sunday, according to deputies at the scene.

“The entire block is a crime scene, and (investigators) will probably be working the scene until sundown,” a deputy said.

The victim who was fatally shot was not immediately identified Sunday, and authorities were still searching for what they believe to be multiple suspects.

The FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department were also investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.