police lights

kali9, iStock

 kali9, iStock

One person is dead following a shooting off South Academy Boulevard Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

Police were alerted to the shooting in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue  at about 1:15 a.m. Police found four people who had been shot, three women and one man. The three women all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the man suffered from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. 

They were all taken to the hospital, and the man died.

Police are investigating the incident but have made no arrests. 

Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000. 

