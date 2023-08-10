One person is injured, and a suspect is at large following a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 10:04 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near the 1900 block of South Chelton Road, discovering a single male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.

According to officials, the suspect had fled prior to police arrival, and according to the victim, the two were strangers. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.