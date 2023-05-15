At least one person was injured in a Sunday night shooting, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2000 block of East Platte Avenue for a reported shooting, where they located evidence that at least one person had been injured, police said.

Police said they learned that a "physical disturbance" led to someone brandishing a firearm and firing at least one round, though it is not clear whether the injury was from the fight or a gunshot wound, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police said officials are still looking to identify all individuals involved, who left the scene before police arrived, KKTV reported.