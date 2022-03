A person was stabbed close to the Goodwill store near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway Saturday night police said.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard, where a male victim said a man with a teardrop tattoo on his cheek attacked him, stabbing him in his upper leg, police said.

Police did not report any arrests nor if the victim was transported to the hospital.