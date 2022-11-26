The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured in a shooting in Stratmoor Valley Saturday night.
The shooting was reported at an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Hampton South, which is located off B Street in unincorporated El Paso County.
The Sheriff's Office announced the shooting in a Tweet posted shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
One person was taken to to a local hospital.
The Sheriff's Office did not announce any suspects or arrests, but said that there was "no ongoing threat to the general public."
No other information about the shooting was provided Saturday night.