A man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after Pueblo police say he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at 5:47 p.m. in an alley just west of Troy Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets in Pueblo, according to a news release. The victim had blood on his neck, face and knee when they found him, and he was taken to a hospital.

Video showed a white vehicle turning west off of Troy Avenue and into the alley between 14th and 15th streets, where the driver stopped next to the victim standing in the alley. A person in the passenger seat exited the vehicle and spoke to the victim before shots were heard. The victim fell to the ground, and the passenger returned to the vehicle that fled westbound.

Those with information on the incident should call Pueblo police at 719-553-2505 or Sgt. Chris Flores at 719-553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.