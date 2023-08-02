One man has been arrested and another injured following a violent fight on a Metro Mountain Transit bus Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 7:57 p.m., police received calls of a man threatening someone with a knife at a bus stop on Children View and Boulder Street outside of the UC Health Memorial Hospital, an online department blotter entry reads.

Following both parties boarding the Metro Mountain Transit bus, a fight broke out on board.

“A person who tried to disarm the assailant got cut in the process of trying to grab the knife away,” a Lieutenant with the Gold Hill Division said.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on the scene, and no serious injuries have been reported following the incident. The suspect's identify has not been released to the public at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is received.