A man suspected of repeatedly firing a rifle at a northeast apartment complex Friday night is in custody, Colorado Springs police said.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Barnes Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that someone was firing a rifle at an apartment complex. The Alpine Vista Apartments are located in the area.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joey Daniel Romero, was actively firing the gun when officers arrived; residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

The shooting stopped shortly after the arrival of officers. The SWAT team also responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody, police said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect had a non-life-threatening injury to his leg that appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Romero is facing multiple felony charges, police said.

No other injuries were reported and several structures were shot multiple times.

Police said officers collected approximately fifty spent shell casings.