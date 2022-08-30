night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
One person is in the hospital following a shooting at Memorial Park skate park Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Police said. 

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from security at Memorial Hospital Central reporting one person had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police did not have information on the person's condition.

Police investigation revealed the shooting happened at the skate park at Memorial Park. Officials said there could be five suspects, and a black SUV is the suspect vehicle. 

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. Police recovered a shell casing at the park, they said. 

There is no ongoing threat to the community and it appears the incident was isolated, according to police.  

