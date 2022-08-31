One person is in the hospital following a shooting at Memorial Park skate park Tuesday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., police received a call from security at Memorial Hospital Central reporting one person had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police did not have information on the person's condition.

Police investigation revealed the shooting happened at the skate park at Memorial Park. Officials said there could be five suspects, and a black SUV is the suspect vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. Police recovered a shell casing at the park, they said.

There is no ongoing threat to the community and it appears the incident was isolated, according to police.

Tuesday's shooting was just the latest in what has been a violent several months at Memorial Park. Here are some recent incidents:

-On Aug. 21, police learned two men exchanged gunfire and one woman was injured as a result. The wound caused nonlife-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

-On June 12, one shooting victim was discovered in the 900 block of East Vermijo Avenue, which is near the park.

-Eight days earlier, one victim was driven to a local hospital by family members after reportedly being shot at the skate park.

-In November, 14-year-old Dominic Celano and his 23-year-old cousin, Gage Celano, were shot to death. Dominic's 12-year-old brother, Dylan, was critically injured.