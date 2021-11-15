One suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
A suspect was wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, said Lt. Daniel Thompson, public information officer. According to police reports, officers thought the man to be armed.
Around 4:07 p.m., officers were searching for a suspect in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road. Around 5 p.m., police attempted to contact the suspect. The suspect fled on foot to North Academy and North Carefree Circle, where police say he hijacked a vehicle with two victims. One victim was forcibly removed, and the suspect attempted to drive off with the second victim still in the car, police said.
Sometime during this encounter, Thompson said at least one officer fired at least one round at the suspect and at least one of the rounds hit him. Thompson said he is unsure if police fired at the suspect as he was driving away with the victim or as he was hijacking the vehicle.
The suspect crashed and police were able to render medical aid and arrest him. He has since been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
As is customary in shootings involving officers with the CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Editor's note: Police initially misreported that two suspects were in custody. The article has been updated with corrected information.