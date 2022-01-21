Colorado Springs police are investigating an incident which left one man dead in Colorado Springs Friday morning, Lt. James Sokolik with the police department announced.
Police officers received calls for service in the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard Friday around 6:43 a.m. Officers found one dead male at the scene who had suffered from obvious trauma, Sokolik said. Police are investigating and have ruled the incident a homicide.
No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-444-7000.