One of four men who escaped the Bent County jail remains at large as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

The escapee is 46-year-old Mark Fox, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and is bald. Authorities did not have a description of the clothes he was wearing when he escaped. Authorities say Fox is to be considered dangerous.

At a news conference held Tuesday afternoon, Bent county Sheriff Jake Six said that he was notified of the four escapees at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when one of the them called for an ambulance from a Los Animas motel were he and a fellow escapee were suffering from drug overdoses.

Both were later reported in stable condition.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday the Bent County Sheriff's Office reported that the third escapee, 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez, was found dead in Pueblo; authorities suspect he died from a drug overdose.

The four escapees were being held on behalf of Otero County, which shares the jail facility with Bent County.

The exact time of the escape is unknown. Law enforcement officials believe it occurred Sunday night or early Monday morning.

"it appears that neither staff, Otero's or ours, did an accurate head count Monday morning or (Tuesday) morning," Sheriff Six said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Six added that the Prowers County sheriff's Department and the Department of Corrections is conducting a facility-wide security audit, "to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office were both assisting Bent County authorities; notifications about the escape were sent out the Las Animas community and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect to call 911.

This article will be updated once more information is received.