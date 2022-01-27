Police lights
One person was detained following a two-vehicle crash which blocked traffic near Academy and Palmer Park Boulevards Thursday evening, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

The crash was reported to police around 4:50 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Officials said that one party was uncooperative with police officers at first, but police eventually got control of the scene and no one was taken to jail or the hospital. 

Police officials do suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash. 

