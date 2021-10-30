Details were scarce Sunday for an incident police said left one person dead at a home north of Colorado Springs.
Just after 10 a.m. dispatchers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying a person was seriously injured and needed help at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive in Gleaneagle.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded, law enforcement said.
Upon arrival, they found one dead person on the scene.
After further investigation, the sheriff’s office deployed its tactical support unit and issued a shelter in place for a 2-mile radius out of an abundance of caution, officials said.
Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the function of the tactical support unit is to engage in very high-risk situations. He would not elaborate further on what that meant for the situation at hand.
That order was lifted by 3 p.m.