One person is dead after an overnight shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Academy Place, which is near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, around 2 a.m. Friday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died of his injuries. The Colorado Springs Police Department's homicide/assault unit assumed responsibility for the investigation.

If found to be a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner, this will be the 31st this year. Last year saw a record 44 homicides, many stemming from domestic disputes.

A witness, who declined to be named, said he heard about eight gunshots while he was leaving The New Havana restaurant. He was forced to spend the night in the parking lot after his companion left with his truck keys still in their car.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the area remained taped off by police, and an active crime scene. The Metro Crime Lab was on scene investigating, gathering forensic evidence at the scene.

No arrests have been made, according to police, but they said there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.