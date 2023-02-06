One man is dead and three Colorado Springs police officers are on administrative leave following a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. at The Grove apartment complex on East Bijou Street, just south of The Citadel mall, police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene after a resident called 911 about a man outside her apartment, knocking on her door and window.

The man was still holding the gun when officers arrived and ignored multiple demands to drop the weapon, police said. When the man pointed the gun at the officers, “at least one officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect,” police said in a news release.

Officers and paramedics gave medical aid to the man, but “despite those medical efforts, the suspect died on scene,” Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. John Havenar said.

No additional injuries were reported.

Hours after the shooting, investigators and crime scene technicians were still collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses at the apartment complex.

In accordance with department policy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency in the shooting. Sheriff’s Office representatives said the relationship between the suspect and the 911 caller were "not releasable at this time."

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.