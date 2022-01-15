Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating a Friday night shooting in which one woman was killed, officials with the department announced.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General at 818 E. 4th St. Police investigation revealed that the suspect chased the woman from the parking lot into the store as he was shooting at her. Police believe the suspect was targeting the victim, officials said.
Police said the suspect is a muscular man last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat with a red undershirt and gray shoes with with white trim on the bottom
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Pueblo police 719-553-2502.
