A Westcliffe man is dead after a semi truck traveling northbound on Colorado 69 south of Westcliffe rolled over onto his Lincoln Navigator at approximately 5:20 p.m., Saturday, crushing the driver, Colorado State Patrol said in a press release. The semi also collided head-on with a second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, with two occupants in it.
The semi was traveling through a sweeping right curve near milepost 50 when it traveled into the southbound land, rolled, and crushed the 60-year-old male driver of the Lincoln, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the Toyota, a 28-year-old male and 27-year-old female, both from Arkansas, suffered moderate and minor injuries in the crash.
The 69-year-old male semi driver from North Carolina was transported to Parkview Hospital with minor injuries.
Colorado State Patrol reported alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash, however, speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
Colorado 69 was closed for 7.5 hours Saturday while crews cleaned up the wreck and semi truck cargo from the road.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information is gathered.