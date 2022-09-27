The victim of a shooting in Pueblo Monday evening has died, the Pueblo Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 15th Street.

Officers found a man, whose identity has not been released by the county coroner, with at least one gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter Street.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Crimes Against Persons detectives and ID Units are now assisting with the on-going investigation. This was the 19th homicide investigation in Pueblo this year, police said.

This is an active investigation and police encouraged anyone with information about this incident to call the Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130. Anonymous callers can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

