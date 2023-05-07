One person is dead and two others were wounded following a shooting in east Colorado Springs early Sunday, according to the police.

Detectives are seeking at least one suspect in the assault, which took place just after 1:30 a.m. near 2727 Palmer Park Blvd., west of North Circle Drive. Officers were patrolling the area when they heard several gunshots coming from a parking lot, just before they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the area, police said.

The officers initially gave chase but decided to give up the pursuit and return to the scene, where they found a man dead and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital, where her injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.

At about 2 a.m., a second man walked into a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. He is also expected to survive.

A few hours earlier, just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police received several 911 calls for shots fired in the same area, with one caller saying that a specific vehicle had been targeted. When officers arrived, they found a car with several bullet holes. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Officials did not say if the two incidents were related, but encouraged anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP [7867] or (800) 222-8477.