Two shootings over the weekend in Colorado Springs left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 4000 block of Jet Wing Place near South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard for a reported shooting and found a deceased male on scene.

A female on scene told police a "domestic disturbance" broke out just before the man shot himself, officials said.

No arrests were made, according to the incident's blotter entry.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a shooting in the area of Platte Avenue and Wooten Road, a heavy commercial area in southeast Colorado Springs east of The Citadel mall.

Officers located a victim with "non-life threatening" injuries, and all involved individuals on scene were "located and contacted," police said.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the shooting was part of a road rage incident at the intersection.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under active investigation, police said.