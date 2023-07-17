Colorado Springs police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at a Sonic restaurant that left one person dead.

Police confirmed that two people were shot at the Sonic restaurant off Chelton Road north of Platte Avenue, and that they received the call at about 1:45 p.m.

CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene said two ambulances were called and that two people were transported from the scene. Police confirmed on Twitter that one of the two people taken to the hospital died from injuries.

No suspect or arrest information is available at this time, as the scene is "still really active," Tornabene said.

Police did not believe there was a danger to the public.