One man has died in a shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs home in which two were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Live Oak Drive near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road, police said. Officers arrived to find a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.
The two were taken to a local hospital, where the man later succumbed to his wounds. The woman is critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
"It is believed that all individuals involved in this incident have been contacted," police said in a tweet. "There is no known danger to the public."
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.