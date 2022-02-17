021822-news-shooting1
Police and crime tape at the scene of a reported shooting on Live Oak Drive in Feb. 17, 2022.
One man has died in a shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs home in which two were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Live Oak Drive near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road, police said. Officers arrived to find a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to a local hospital, where the man later succumbed to his wounds. The woman is critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

"It is believed that all individuals involved in this incident have been contacted," police said in a tweet. "There is no known danger to the public."

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

