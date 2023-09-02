1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Colorado Springs

One person is dead and another injured following an overnight shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Colorado Springs police responded to an area near Bijou and Circle around 3 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police told KKTV that one person died on scene, and another was taken to the hospital. Police did not have the victim's condition Saturday morning.

Police have not released additional information about the shooting.

