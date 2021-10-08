One man died in a shooting near the lower east side of Pueblo Thursday night and a second man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Pueblo police heard gunshots while responding to a call around 10:45 p.m. near 1100 block of East 4th Street and began to search the area until they found two men with gunshot wounds in an alley north of the 900 block of East 3rd Street, police said.

One man died from his injuries in the alley and emergency responders took the second man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not provide details on his man condition, nor the identity of the man who was killed.

Police did not make any arrests as of Thursday night.

Officers encouraged those with information to call Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.