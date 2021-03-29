cop lights.jpg

A murder suspect was captured Sunday after allegedly trying to flee police.

Police say officers were called the area of East 11th and Beaumont Street on reports of a shooting just after 12:30 p.m., where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

Sometime later, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 37-year-old Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza. When police closed in on him at a home on East 10th Street, he allegedly ran. Officers say he got about three blocks before he was caught at the intersection of East 9th Street and La Crosse Avenue.

Read the full story with KKTV.

Police looking for woman who robbed bank in eastern Colorado Springs
Pair of armed robbers hit store for cash, merchandise: Colorado Springs police

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments