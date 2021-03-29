A murder suspect was captured Sunday after allegedly trying to flee police.
Police say officers were called the area of East 11th and Beaumont Street on reports of a shooting just after 12:30 p.m., where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.
Sometime later, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 37-year-old Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza. When police closed in on him at a home on East 10th Street, he allegedly ran. Officers say he got about three blocks before he was caught at the intersection of East 9th Street and La Crosse Avenue.