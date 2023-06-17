A Colorado Springs teen is under arrest Saturday for his part in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Izak Jasso, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials identified the suspect through social media Saturday morning as 19-year-old Marshaun F. Weathington from Colorado Springs.

At around 8:35 p.m. on June 10, police received reports of a shooting near the 100 block of Frost Lane, near Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard. Responding officers discovered the body of Jasso, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His death was immediately investigated as a homicide.

Jasso was a student at Mitchell High School and was listed on the school's wrestling and football rosters.

On Friday, officials said investigators had developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the person responsible for Jasso’s death, according to a post on social media.

Officers with CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, alongside the department’s tactical Enforcement and K-9 Unit located and arrested Weathington Saturday morning. He is being charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information, or who is a witness in this case to call CSPD at (719) 444 7000. An anonymous tip can also be left with Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers by calling their line at 1-800-222-8477.

This article will be updated once more information is received.