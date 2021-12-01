Colorado Springs police arrested one person Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle at a local King Soopers, officials with the police department said.
The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a King Soopers near North 19th Street and Uintah Street, police said. The incident drew a large police presence to the area.
According to a photo taken by Gazette news partner KKTV, the suspect vehicle appears to be pinned between two patrol vehicles.
Police said that no one was injured during the incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.